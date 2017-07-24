Five injured in Swiss chainsaw attack
24 July 2017 - 13:42
A man armed with a chainsaw injured at least five people in an attack in a Swiss town on Monday, local media reported.
The Blick news site said police, ambulances and a helicopter had rushed to the scene in Schaffhausen and had sealed off the area.
Witnesses, including a local shop manager, told Blick the attacker was wielding a chainsaw and that businesses and pedestrians had been evacuated.
Police told multiple local media outlets there had been an attack but officers have not confirmed that a chainsaw was used.
