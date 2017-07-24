Grandpa puts R44m Vegas poker bonanza down to his lucky hat

An English grandfather has won £2.6-million (R44-million) in an international poker contest after previously only playing for fun at a seaside casino.

John Hesp, a former caravan salesman, decided to fulfill his dream of entering the main event at the Las Vegas World Series of Poker and raised the R130,000 stake he needed to take part.

The tournament attracted professionals from across the world vying for the R103-million jackpot but the 64-year-old came fourth, winning R44-million.

"I absolutely loved it. I've lived the dream. I just hope I've spread a little light, happiness and fun in the game," he said.

"I won't be turning into a professional poker player. I want to stay an amateur, stay having fun and enjoying tournaments and competitions."

Before his triumph, his biggest win was R13,175 at his local casino.

Hesp was able to beat more than 7,000 other players - including top poker professionals - to make it to the nine-player final.

He put his luck down to his multi-patterned jacket, bright shirts and Panama hat.