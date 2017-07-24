World

Signal fault strands commuters to UK's busiest rail station

24 July 2017 - 15:11 By Reuters
Passengers walk on the concourse at Waterloo station after one of the main railway lines into the station was disrupted by a signalling fault in central London, Britain July 24, 2017.
Passengers walk on the concourse at Waterloo station after one of the main railway lines into the station was disrupted by a signalling fault in central London, Britain July 24, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Tens of thousands of London commuters travelling to Britain's busiest rail station were stranded on Monday after a signalling fault brought services to a standstill.

Operator South West Trains advised passengers not to even attempt to travel into Waterloo and also cancelled trains on other parts of its network.

Those that did run suffered severe delays because of the fault in the Earlsfield area of the capital.

"We are now working to introduce a few trains back into circulation around the network however, we continue to strongly advise you not to travel towards London Waterloo until after 09:00 (0800 GMT)," the operator said in a statement.

It said trains would be disrupted for the remainder of the day and the problem could continue into Tuesday.

Rail fares in Britain are among the highest in Europe but passengers complain that many services are unreliable and overcrowded, with dated infrastructure.

Commuters using Southern Rail, another of the operators that serves the capital, have suffered more than a year of disruption because of strike action by drivers and other staff.

Waterloo, the London rail hub for services from southwest England and the south coast, handles some 100 million passenger journeys a year.

"It was packed, chaotic and lacking in information," resource manager Alison Izzo, whose journey was delayed by an hour and a half, told Reuters at Waterloo.

Paul Wadey, 40, who works in public relations, said his commute had taken twice as long as usual.

"Some trains are cancelled and you have to wait for the next one and it's full, and then you think do I wait for another one to get a seat or squeeze in and suffer the uncomfortableness," he said.

South West Trains passengers are set to face severe disruption next month when work begins to extend platforms at Waterloo, meaning many services will not be running and some commuter stations will be closed altogether.

"Truth be told what happened this morning is paled into comparison when what happens next month when they cancel 50 percent of the trains and our journey into Waterloo takes 40 or 50 percent longer than it should," Wadey said.

Most read

  1. Mandela doctor's book is pulled as family objections mount South Africa
  2. Volkswagen aided Brazil dictatorship's repression: historian World
  3. Rohde back in court for the murder of his wife South Africa
  4. Frustrated man tells commission that he's left timeshare to Juju in his will Consumer Live
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs
Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
X