WATCH: Michael Phelps loses 'race' against great white shark

Can the world's greatest swimmer outpace a great white shark? Spoiler alert - turns out the answer is no.

Michael Phelps lost his much-hyped about 'race' with the fearsome predator edging him out by just 2 seconds.

For the swim, Phelps wore a wetsuit and adapted his technique by wearing a monofin, which replicates a shark tail and allowed him to increase his top speed by about 17%. However it was still not enough to compete with the shark that swam the length of the open ocean course in 36.1 seconds — while Phelps did it in 38.1.

The race was filmed in open water off Cape Town.