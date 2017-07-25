Muslim officials maintain boycott of Jerusalem holy site

Muslim officials said Tuesday worshippers should continue to boycott a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site, even after Israel removed newly installed security measures that had triggered deadly violence.

"No entry into Al-Aqsa mosque until after an assessment by a Waqf technical committee and the return of the situation to how it was before the 14th of this month," read a statement from the Waqf, the Islamic endowments organisation which administers the mosque compound.

Israel had taken down metal detectors and surveillance cameras but said it would implement unspecified "advanced technologies and other means" instead.