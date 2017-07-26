Mumbai building collapse death toll rises to 17

Rescuers stepped up a desperate bid Wednesday to find victims buried under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mumbai as the death toll rose to 17.

The disaster, which occurred in the northern suburb of Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning, was the latest to shine a spotlight on poor construction standards in India.

"Seventeen have died and 28 people have been rescued," Tanaji Kamble, a disaster management spokesman for Mumbai's civic administrative body, told AFP.

Some bodies were found during the night. Rescuers, using diggers, sifted through the debris on Wednesday morning in the hope of finding more trapped survivors in the block of apartments.