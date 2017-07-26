World

Trump says transgender people barred from US military

26 July 2017 - 15:26 By afp.com
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Image: Mike Segar REUTERS

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that transgender people may not serve "in any capacity" in the US military, citing the "tremendous medical costs and disruption" their presence would cause.

In late June, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis had delayed for six months a plan put in place under Barack Obama's administration to start accepting transgender recruits.

An estimated 2,500 to 7,000 transgender people are among the 1.3 million active duty service members.

Most read

  1. Surprise turn on KZN Wildlife boss saga South Africa
  2. Pathologists conclude that Timol's death was not as a result of his fall South Africa
  3. Cape Town 'madam' accused of trafficking kids as sex slaves South Africa
  4. Eskom leads spending on capital expenditure in 2016 South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'

Related articles

  1. Thai boxer Rose is as tough as they come Sport
  2. 'She lived unapologetically' - Tributes pour in for Iko Mash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: I am Lara - this is my life as a transgender person South Africa
X