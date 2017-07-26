World

Wildfire prompts evacuation of 10,000 in France

26 July 2017 - 09:50 By AFP
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France, July 25, 2017.
Smoke fills the sky as flames from a wildfire burn trees near Seillons, in the Var department, France, July 25, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

At least 10,000 people were evacuated overnight after a new wildfire was sparked in southern France, which is already battling massive forest fires, authorities said Wednesday.

"The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer," said a fire service official of the blaze near Bormes-les-Mimosas. 

