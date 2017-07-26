Wildfire prompts evacuation of 10,000 in France
26 July 2017 - 09:50
At least 10,000 people were evacuated overnight after a new wildfire was sparked in southern France, which is already battling massive forest fires, authorities said Wednesday.
"The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire. It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer," said a fire service official of the blaze near Bormes-les-Mimosas.
