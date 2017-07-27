World

Fires in southern France 'under control'

27 July 2017 - 10:18 By afp.com
A woman and her daughter walk near leisure boats in a port as a plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017.
A woman and her daughter walk near leisure boats in a port as a plume of smoke from burning fires fills the sky in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France, July 26, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Huge fires that forced mass evacuations of residents and holidaymakers in southern France were "under control" early Thursday, firefighters said, although they warned new blazes were still starting.

In the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, located near beaches popular with tourists on the Cote d'Azur, "the fire is not completely under control but we are winning the fight," said Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Bernier, the civil security officer leading the emergency effort there.

"Things are going in the right direction but new fires are starting caused by gusts of wind," he said.

In the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, three major fires that have burned thousands of square kilometres were also tamed or being dampened down on Thursday, firefighters told AFP.

But authorities were on high alert, fearing that new blazes could start in the hot, dry conditions, fanned by the strong Mistral wind.

Wildfire prompts evacuation of 10,000 in France

At least 10,000 people were evacuated overnight after a new wildfire was sparked in southern France, which is already battling massive forest fires, ...
News
1 day ago

"In such dry conditions, we really fear that fires could start again," one firefighter said.

Around 10,000 holidaymakers and residents were forced to flee to the safety of public shelters overnight Tuesday as flames swept towards campsites.

Some holidaymakers took refuge on beaches.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe visited an accommodation centre for evacuees in Bormes-les-Mimosas on Wednesday evening.

Over 6,000 firefighters, troops and civil security officials are involved in efforts to put out the flames, backed up by 19 planes that drop containers of water on the flaming trees and bushes.

More than 7,000 hectares of vegetation have been burned.

Forest fires also raged early Thursday in Portugal, cutting off roads in the centre of the country and forcing thousands to flee just a month after deadly blazes left more than 60 people dead.

The biggest fire was in Serta, in the Castelo Branco region, where more than a quarter of the country's firefighters were attempting to halt its progress.

Most read

  1. US 'racial terror' laid bare in lynching exhibition World
  2. Britain weighs economic impact of EU immigration World
  3. WATCH: Cash-in-transit vehicle bombed on highway South Africa
  4. Astronauts gear up for space with tough Russian training Sci-Tech
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'
X