US 'racial terror' laid bare in lynching exhibition

There is a moving video about a family who traces a grandfather lynched in Shreveport, Louisiana for allegedly passing a note to a white woman.

More than 4,000 African American men, women and children were lynched in 20 states from 1877 to 1950, according to research carried out by the Equal Justice Initiative, headed by internationally acclaimed Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson.

They were often targeted for innocuous offenses, or on little or no evidence. White communities complicit in the violence and torture were never made accountable. More than six million blacks migrated North and West to escape.

"We've really done a poor job in this country in confronting this history of racial violence, this era of terrorism that so profoundly shaped America," Stevenson told AFP.

"We really haven't talked about slavery and its legacy. We haven't talked at all about lynching. So I'm hoping this exhibit provokes a conversation that is long overdue and is necessary," he added.

"We have unarmed African Americans being shot and killed by the police. There's a lot of tension, there's a lot of rage, there's a lot of frustration about our lack of progress in achieving racial equality. And I think a lot of that stems from our failure to deal honestly with the roots of that," he said.

'Need to intervene'

Sara Softness, assistant curator, special projects at Brooklyn Museum, said the team mounted the exhibition with "the utmost care and sensitivity."

"Perhaps we need to intervene," she told AFP. "Art at its very best has that power to make you question and to challenge certain notions, and in that way culture can really be a catalyst for change."

The exhibition closes with a video rendering of the first national memorial to the victims, which the EJI plans to open in Montgomery, Alabama by May 2018.

There are hundreds of memorials that honor defenders of slavery, champions of racial segregation and white supremacy across the South.