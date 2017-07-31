Trump removes Scaramucci as communications director - report
31 July 2017 - 20:50
Fiery White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, appointed just 10 days ago by President Donald Trump, is out of a job, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people close to the decision.
Scaramucci courted controversy with an eye-watering attack on his colleagues - one targeting chief of staff Reince Priebus, who left his job last week, and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.
News of Scaramucci's removal came hours after Trump swore in a new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly. Politico reported the dismissal came at Kelly's request, citing two unidentified White House officials.
