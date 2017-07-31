World

Trump removes Scaramucci as communications director - report

31 July 2017 - 20:50 By Reuters and AFP
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with U.S. President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 28, 2017.
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with U.S. President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 28, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Fiery White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, appointed just 10 days ago by President Donald Trump, is out of a job, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people close to the decision.

Scaramucci courted controversy with an eye-watering attack on his colleagues - one targeting chief of staff Reince Priebus, who left his job last week, and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

News of Scaramucci's removal came hours after Trump swore in a new chief of staff, retired General John Kelly. Politico reported the dismissal came at Kelly's request, citing two unidentified White House officials. 

