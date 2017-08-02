Afghanistan search for answers after deadly suicide blast

No one so far has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shi'ite mosque in western Afghanistan that killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens of others.

The morning after after a devastating attack in western Afghanistan.

Officials on Wednesday (Aug 2) searching for answers in a the wake of a suicide blast that ripped through a Shi'ite mosque, leaving at least 29 people dead and dozens more injured.

No word yet on who was behind the attack, just accounts from victims in their hospital beds.

"The attackers opened fire on worshipers for at least five minutes, when their bullets finished they started throwing hand grenades and then a powerful explosion occurred," said one victim.

Local police say there appears to have been more than one attacker, and although no group has claimed responsibility, the Taliban has denied any involvement.

Fueling concern that this could be the work of Islamic State.

Traditionally, Afghanistan hasn't seen sectarian violence on the level of Iraq or Syria, but more recently, hardline Sunni militants from the local branch of ISIS have repeatedly attacked the Shi'ite minority.

More than 17 hundred civilians have been killed in Afghanistan over the past year, hitting confidence in the western-backed government of Ashraf Ghani.

The President has condemned the bombings, calling on religious scholars to raise their voices against terrorist attacks.

Reuters