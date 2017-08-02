Cosby's lead defense lawyer quits ahead of re-trial

Brian McMonagle, who proved his mettle with a tough-as-nails defense at one of America's biggest celebrity trials in years, has bowed out and replacements are being considered, a Cosby spokesman said Tuesday.

"Attorney McMonagle is no longer representing Mr Cosby," Andrew Wyatt told AFP, without elaborating on the reasons why. Co-counsel Angela Agrusa, who is based in California, remains on the team.

"I will be naming our new legal counsel at the end of the month," Wyatt said.

Cosby, 80, is scheduled to go back on trial for allegedly drugging and molesting a former university basketball official at his Philadelphia home in 2004.