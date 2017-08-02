World

Kremlin says White House line on sanctions is contradictory

02 August 2017 - 13:07 By Reuters
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it is hearing contradictory statements from the White House on new sanctions on Russia that have been approved by the US Congress.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's has said he and President Donald Trump did not believe the new sanctions would "be helpful to our efforts" on diplomacy with Russia.

But the White House has also said Trump intends to sign the sanctions into law.

Asked about Tillerson's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have not heard such statements. We note there is a certain contradiction in the statements being voiced in the White House."

"Without doubt, it's important that the President of the United States is thinking about the current state, and about the prospects for, bilateral relations", he said. 

Most read

  1. WATCH: Don't do your hut nut! Muizenberg icons are safe South Africa
  2. Kissing unlikely to pass on Zika virus: researchers World
  3. Chinese man pays $10,000 for whisky shot at Swiss bar World
  4. Hide and seek rock craze hits South Africa Lifestyle
  5. Enter and stand a chance to win a new Toyota Fortuner! News

Latest Videos

What will happen to the iconic Muizenberg beach huts?
Bolt gets his running shoes for finale in London
X