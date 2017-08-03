Venezuela pressing on with new assembly despite claims of vote fraud

He said the reason for the delay was that 35 newly elected members had not yet been officially declared by electoral authorities.

Venezuela has been rocked by four months of clashes at anti-Maduro protests that have left more than 125 people dead.

Sunday's vote brought the crisis to a boiling point, drawing international condemnation.

The United States imposed direct sanctions on Maduro, calling him a "dictator," while the European Union joined the US, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina in saying it would not recognize the new assembly.

'At least one million votes'

Smartmatic chief executive Antonio Mugica said the evidence of vote-tampering was glaring.

"Based on the robustness of our system, we know, without any doubt, that the turnout... was manipulated," he said.

"We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least one million votes."

Venezuela's pro-government electoral authority had claimed more than eight million voters took part -- 40 percent of the electorate.

The opposition says turnout was closer to 3.5 million, mostly state employees fearful for their jobs.

Significantly, the opposition had held an unofficial referendum on July 16 in which it said 7.6 million Venezuelans voted against the new assembly -- just under the level of support the government claimed on Sunday.

National Assembly leader Julio Borges called the accusation of polling manipulation "an earthquake on a global scale."

According to polling firm Datanalisis, more than 70 percent of Venezuelans oppose the new assembly.

Because of an opposition boycott, it was a foregone conclusion that followers and allies of Maduro's Socialist Party would fill all the Constituent Assembly posts. So the turnout figure was the key gauge of public support.

Security state

Maduro moved swiftly to consolidate his authority after the election.

Two prominent opposition leaders were hustled off to jail in the middle of the night by armed members of the Venezuelan intelligence services.

Security forces and pro-government motorbike gangs actively stamped out public signs of dissent.

The opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly said Tuesday they will not recognize "the fraudulent and illegitimate" Constituent Assembly.