WATCH: Dashcam films small plane crashing next to highway

03 August 2017 - 13:32 By Reuters

Police dashcam video captured the moment a single-engine plane hovered above a highway in east Texas before crashing alongside the road on Tuesday.

Officials in Angelina County said the plane crashed shortly after refueling at a nearby regional airport, and that two men were injured in the crash, one seriously.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

