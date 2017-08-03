WATCH: Dashcam films small plane crashing next to highway
03 August 2017 - 13:32
Police dashcam video captured the moment a single-engine plane hovered above a highway in east Texas before crashing alongside the road on Tuesday.
Officials in Angelina County said the plane crashed shortly after refueling at a nearby regional airport, and that two men were injured in the crash, one seriously.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
