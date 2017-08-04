World

Man arrested with two street poles strapped to roof of car

04 August 2017 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
Image: Facebook / Lelystad police

Police in the Netherlands have arrested a man who was found with two street poles strapped to the roof of his small car.

The picture was posted to Facebook by the Lelystad police on Tuesday. While the police were fairly certain the poles were stolen, they made it clear that they definitely shouldn't be transported this way.

To add to his list of crimes, the man turned out to have an expired driver's licence; was not insured; may have refuelled his car without paying; and to top it all off was possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

