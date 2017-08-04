Trump action on China trade likely to have broad support

Even trade experts, who have opposed many of Trump's trade actions so far and disputed his data, agree something must be done about China. But they worry about the consequences, especially retaliation by Beijing.

US companies have long complained about Chinese rules that force them to share intellectual property, leading to rampant theft of information with little impediment or enforcement.

"China is home to widespread infringing activity, including trade secret theft, rampant online piracy and counterfeiting, and high levels of physical pirated and counterfeit exports to markets around the globe," the US Trade Representative said in its annual report on IP issues published in April.

In addition, "China imposes requirements that US firms develop their IP in China or transfer their IP to Chinese entities as a condition to accessing the Chinese market."

But companies like Apple and Google find it hard to challenge Beijing for fear of losing access to the world's second-largest economy.

US retaliation

During the presidential campaign Trump vowed to hit China with a 45 percent tariff on all imported goods to address the trade deficit with the country, which totaled $309 billion last year.

But since he took office the administration has dialed back the fiery rhetoric and tried for cooperation, including trade talks last month rebranded as the US-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue (CED).