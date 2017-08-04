World

WATCH: Thousands march in Jerusalem's gay pride parade

04 August 2017 - 11:26 By Reuters

Several thousand members and supporters of Jerusalem's LGBT community took part on Thursday in the city's 16th annual pride parade.

Marchers chanted slogans, played musical instruments and waved rainbow flags as they walked through the city, guarded by police forces. The parade ended without incident.

Past pride parades in the holy city, sacred for the three monotheistic religions, have seen anti-gay protests and violence. In the parade in 2015, an ultra-Orthodox Jew killed teenager Shira Banki and wounded several others.

The parade, held in Jerusalem since 2001, has long been a source of tension between Israel's predominantly secular majority and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish minority, who object to public displays of homosexuality.

