Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines

05 August 2017 - 09:55 By Sandra Maler
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck south Mindanao island in the Philippines.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck south Mindanao island in the Philippines on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicentre was 34 km east of the city of General Santos, which has a population of almost 600,000.

The USGS said the quake was 74 km deep but European quake agency EMSC put it at only 10 km deep, which would increase its impact.

The temblor, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), the USGS said.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage. 

- Reuters

