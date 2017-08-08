World

Indian police fire couple for faking Everest climb

08 August 2017 - 10:23 By AFP
Mount Everest as seen from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal. File photo.
Mount Everest as seen from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Two Indian police officers who falsely claimed to have reached the summit of Mount Everest last year have been sacked, authorities said Tuesday.

Nepal's government last year imposed a 10-year mountaineering ban on Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, a married couple, after finding they had doctored photos to support their claim.

Now the police force in the western Indian city of Pune where the couple worked has dismissed them after conducting its own investigation.

"We dismissed them from service on Saturday after the completion of an internal departmental inquiry," Pune's additional commissioner of police Sahebrao Patil told AFP by telephone.

"We found that they had given false information to media, cheated the Indian and Nepali governments and morphed photos to show that they had reached the top of Mount Everest - which, in fact, they had not."

A very tall Everest story

An Indian couple who claimed to have climbed Everest last month have been accused of lying and doctoring photographs.Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, ...
News
1 year ago

Nepal's tourism department initially awarded the Rathods a certificate after they said they had reached the top of the world's highest mountain on May 23, 2016.

They investigated after fellow climbers cast doubt on the claim and said photos purporting to show the couple at the summit were doctored.

The incident prompted a review of the procedure for certifying ascents, which currently demands photos and reports from team leaders and government liaison officers stationed at the base camp.

There has been a steady rise in the number of climbers attempting to scale Everest in the last decade as the cost has fallen.

Nearly 450 mountaineers reached the summit of the 8,848-metre peak from the Nepal side during the brief spring climbing season this year, according to official figures.

Most read

  1. WATCH: Ocean Basket franchise owner slaps, knees worker South Africa
  2. Coffin assault accused tells his side of the story South Africa
  3. Cape Town march showdown: 'Voetsek‚ man!' vs 'Amnesty se gat!' Politics
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X