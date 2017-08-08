World

Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake

08 August 2017 - 18:52 By AFP
Fallen trees are seen blocking a road after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017.
Image: CNS/Chen Yunhua via REUTERS

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake that rattled southwest China late Tuesday may have killed up to 100 people, China's National Commission for Disaster Reduction said.

Over 130,000 houses may be damaged, it said in a statement posted on its website, based on a preliminary analysis of the disaster in a remote region of Sichuan province.

