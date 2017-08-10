Giant collection of canine art gets a new home

Organisers of the American Kennel Club's Museum of the Dog unveiled their new digs Wednesday ahead of the canine art collection's move to the Big Apple in early 2019.

The 35-year-old museum is currently in St. Louis, Missouri, where it holds more than 700 original paintings and porcelain and bronze sculptures. A special "Tenacious Terriers" exhibit now on display features an 1890 oil painting with a bright red Irish Terrier in full glory.

AKC officials plan to expand and enhance the museum to keep pace with much better known art collections in New York. But they released few details Wednesday.

Joined by a four-legged claque that included a German Shorthaired Pointer, a Bulldog and a Leonberger, AKC officials said the museum would share a 60,000 square foot space with the AKC's headquarters on Park Avenue.

"The AKC Museum of the Dog houses one of the largest collections of dog art in the world," said Candy Caciolo, president of the AKC Museum of the Dog Board. "This new space gives us an opportunity to bring this collection to the culture-loving audience of New York City and its many visitors from around the world."