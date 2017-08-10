Jerusalem's 'cat lady' on the prowl in the Old City

It is nearly midnight when Tova Saul, an Orthodox Jew, approaches the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, carrying two large cases and a variety of contraptions.

Within an hour, a row will have started that will see four people, including Saul, dragged to a police station. But for now she's searching for cats.

For more than two decades she has fed and cared for hundreds of cats, earning the informal title of the walled Old City's "cat lady".

In much of the Mediterranean basin, where winters are mild and open piles of rubbish plentiful, stray cats are ubiquitous.

Across Jerusalem there are more than 100000 strays, the municipality estimates, with only a limited government plan to deal with the problems they pose.

But there is Saul and a few other volunteers.