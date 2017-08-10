North Korea hones Guam strike plans, mocks Trump

Nuclear-armed North Korea announced a detailed plan Thursday to send a salvo of four missiles over Japan and towards the US territory of Guam, raising the stakes in a stand-off with President Donald Trump and mocking him as "bereft of reason".

The scheme to target the island, a key US military stronghold, was intended to "signal a crucial warning" as "only absolute force" would have an effect on the US leader, the North said.

The declaration came after Trump boasted on Twitter that America's nuclear arsenal was "far stronger and more powerful than ever before".

Earlier, Trump stunned the world with a bold message to leader Kim Jong-Un that appeared to borrow from Pyongyang's own rhetorical arsenal, saying the North faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen".

The war of words over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes is raising fears of a miscalculation that could lead to catastrophic consequences on the Korean peninsula and beyond.

Last month the North carried out two successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile, bringing much of the US mainland within its range.

The region was facing "a mini Cuban Missile Crisis", John Delury, professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, told AFP.