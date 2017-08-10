'Unexploded WWII bomb' found at Japan Fukushima nuclear plant

A suspected World War II bomb was found Thursday on the premises of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, an official said, with police called in to investigate.

The85-centimetre long object, believed to be an unexploded bomb dropped by the United States during the war, was discovered by workers constructing a parking lot close to the facility's reactors, a spokesman for Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) said.

TEPCO called police immediately upon finding the object, suspending construction work and roping off the area around one kilometre from the reactors, he added.

There was no impact on ongoing decommissioning operations at the nuclear plant, which suffered meltdowns in March 2011 after a powerful earthquake spawned a huge tsunami.