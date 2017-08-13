Iran parliament increases missile funds in response to US sanctions

Iran's parliament voted Sunday to allocate $520 million to develop its missile programme to fight Washington's "adventurism" and sanctions, and to boost the foreign operations of the country's Revolutionary Guards.

"The Americans should know that this was our first action," said speaker Ali Larijani, after announcing an overwhelming majority vote for a package "to confront terrorist and adventurist actions by the United States in the region".

In July, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran over its missile programme.