World

Iran parliament increases missile funds in response to US sanctions

13 August 2017 - 09:26 By AFP
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. File photo.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Iran's parliament voted Sunday to allocate $520 million to develop its missile programme to fight Washington's "adventurism" and sanctions, and to boost the foreign operations of the country's Revolutionary Guards.

"The Americans should know that this was our first action," said speaker Ali Larijani, after announcing an overwhelming majority vote for a package "to confront terrorist and adventurist actions by the United States in the region".

In July, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran over its missile programme.

Most read

  1. Iran parliament increases missile funds in response to US sanctions World
  2. Residents of Nkosi’s Haven treated to visit by Hollywood stars South Africa
  3. Cases must be opened for complaints of sexual abuse or domestic violence: ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
SS-GB: Trailer - BBC One
X