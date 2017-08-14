Trump bows to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," the president said in a statement to reporters at the White House on Monday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence," he said.

A 20-year-old man said to have harbored Nazi sympathies as a teenager was facing charges he plowed his car into protesters opposing the white nationalists, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 people. The accused, James Alex Fields, was denied bail at an initial court hearing on Monday.

Trump said anyone who engaged in criminal behavior during the rally would be held accountable. "Justice will be delivered," the Republican president said.

"I wish that he would have said those same words on Saturday," responded Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia on MSNBC. "I'm disappointed it took him a couple of days."

Al Sharpton, one of the country's best known black civil rights activists, echoed that. "It took 48 hours ... It was clearly a statement based on the pressure that he had been given over the weekend," he said on MSNBC.

'WORDS OF COMFORT'

In a strong rebuke to Trump earlier on Monday, the chief executive of Merck & Co Inc, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, resigned from a business panel led by the president. CEO Kenneth Frazier, who is black, said he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism.

Trump hit back, making no reference to Frazier's reasons for quitting the panel and instead revisiting a longstanding gripe about expensive medicines. Frazier would now have more time to focus on lowering "ripoff" drug prices, Trump tweeted.

Several executives from top U.S. companies have previously stepped down from presidential advisory councils in protest at Trump policies.

In assailing the president for his earlier comments on the violence in Charlottesville, critics noted that right-wing extremists have been a loyal segment of Trump's political base. The anger over his initial response, expressed by Republicans as well as Democrats, added to a litany of problems for the president.