Trump in storm after racist attack

14 August 2017 - 07:12 By AFP
US President Donald Trump. File photo.
US President Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism for his tepid response to a white nationalist protest which turned into a riot after a car ploughed into a crowd at the weekend.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident that killed one woman and wounded 19 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said: “When such actions arise from racial bigotryand hatred, they betray our core values and cannot be tolerated.”

Ohio resident, James Alex Fields, 20, has been charged with murder after he rammed a car into people protesting against the planned far-right gathering.

Trump had said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious displayof hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Critics claimed the president was equating the violence of white supremacist protesters with that of antifascist activists.

David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and a key figure at the rally, urged Trump to “remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists”. 

