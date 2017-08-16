World

Head of main US labor union leaves Trump panel over Charlottesville response

16 August 2017 - 08:42 By AFP
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" march toward Emancipation Park. After clashes with anti-facist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering.
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president of the main US labor union resigned from Donald Trump's council on manufacturing Tuesday, saying the US president's response to violent white supremacists in Charlottesville meant he tolerated "bigotry and domestic terrorism."

"We cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement announcing his immediate resignation from the panel.

"President Trump's remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of America's working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups."

Earlier, Trump had angrily responded to questions over whether his reaction to the weekend's rally that ended in bloodshed had fallen short, to which he again said there was "blame on both sides."

