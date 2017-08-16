High of the Tiger: Woods had 5 drugs in his system when arrested

Tiger Woods had five drugs, including the opioid painkiller hydrocodone, in his system when he was arrested in May on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a toxicology report released on Monday.

A urine test revealed four other medications along with hydrocodone - which is sold under the brandname Vicodin.

Also present were the powerful painkiller hydromorphone; anxiety drug alprazolam (also known as Xanax); sleep drug zolpidem (also known as Ambien); and THC, which is a chemical component of marijuana. The Palm Beach County sheriff's office made the results public on Monday.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications," Woods said on Monday. "Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance.

"I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

The 41-year-old Woods was arrested early in the morning of May 29 in Jupiter, Florida. Police found him asleep in his Mercedes-Benz by the side of the road near his home.

He later said his condition was the result of a reaction to mixing several prescription drugs.

It was not immediately known if Woods had prescriptions for all of the medications.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion programme that will allow him to clear his record if he completes the programme.

In June, he completed a treatment programme to help him manage medications he was using to combat back pain and insomnia.