Till death do us not part: Elderly couple choose to die together

An elderly couple, surrounded by loved ones, died holding hands in a rare double euthanasia.

Nic and Trees Elderhorst, both 91, died in Didam, The Netherlands, after 65 years of marriage. The couple had suffered from deteriorating physical health for the past five years. Nic had reduced mobility after a stroke in 2012.

Walking had become increasingly difficult for his wife, who suffered from memory loss.

"It became clear that it could not be delayed much longer," a daughter told The Gelderlander. "The geriatrician determined our mother was still mentally competent but if our father were to die she could become completely disoriented, ending up in a nursing home.

"[That was] something she desperately did not want. Dying together was their deepest wish."

A second daughter said: "They gave each other a big kiss and passed away confidently holding hands. It was their wish."

The Netherlands became the first country to legalise euthanasia in 2002 but it is rare for a couple to be euthanised together.

Dick Bosscher, of the Dutch Association of Voluntarily Life Ending, said: "It's a coincidence when both people meet the demands for euthanasia at the same time."