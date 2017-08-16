Trump makes racism 'fashionable' - LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James blasted Donald Trump on Tuesday for making hate "fashionable again", saying individuals must combat racism and not look to the "so-called president".

James reacted swiftly after the US president reiterated his opinion that there was "blame on both sides" in the deadly racial unrest in Charlottesville at the weekend.

"Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again!" James tweeted shortly after Trump angrily defended his controversial initial response to the white supremacist rally on Saturday that erupted in clashes with counter-demonstrators.

Trump's reaction on Saturday, that there was violence "on many sides" provoked a backlash and on Monday he singled out the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis involved as criminals.