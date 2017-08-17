World

Court holds Islamist liable for $3.2m in damages to Timbuktu shrines

17 August 2017 - 11:18 By Toby Sterling
The rubble left from an ancient mausoleum destroyed by Islamist militants, is seen in Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013.
The rubble left from an ancient mausoleum destroyed by Islamist militants, is seen in Timbuktu, Mali, July 25, 2013.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo

Judges at the International Criminal Court ruled on Thursday that a former Islamist rebel who was jailed for wrecking holy sites in Timbuktu was liable for damages of 2.7 million euros ($3.2 million).

Amad al-Faqi al-Mahdi was jailed for nine years in 2016 after pleading guilty to war crimes for his involvement in the destruction of 10 mausoleums and religious sites in Timbuktu. The sites date from Mali's 14th-century golden age as a trading hub and center of Sufi Islam, a branch of the religion seen as idolatrous by some hard-line Muslim groups.

- Reuters

Most read

  1. Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future? Sci-Tech
  2. Roads closed as snowfalls hit Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. It would be odd for cabinet to discuss Manana‚ says Dlodlo South Africa
  4. Aggrieved e-toll workers take protest to transport minister's office South Africa
  5. WATCH: Traffic cop's 'Vrr pha' fantasy comes true South Africa

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X