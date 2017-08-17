World

Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police

17 August 2017 - 21:53 By Reuters
Spanish policemen stand guard in the cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Spanish policemen stand guard in the cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 50 on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.
Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

A driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona following a van attack in the city centre, Catalan police said on Twitter.

Spanish media had earlier reported that at least one policeman was injured at the checkpoint.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was linked to the van attack in the city centre, which killed at least 13 people on Las Ramblas avenue. 

