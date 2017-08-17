Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police
17 August 2017 - 21:53
A driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona following a van attack in the city centre, Catalan police said on Twitter.
Spanish media had earlier reported that at least one policeman was injured at the checkpoint.
It was not immediately clear whether the incident was linked to the van attack in the city centre, which killed at least 13 people on Las Ramblas avenue.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP