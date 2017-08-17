How a carrot found my diamonds

A woman who was resigned to never seeing her beautiful engagement ring ever again - and had bought a smaller one as a replacement - was shocked when her daughter-in-law found it on a carrot from the garden.

The family had harvested some carrots from their farm in Alberta, Canada, for dinner, and one had grown around the engagement ring, which was then pulled from the ground.

Mary Grams, 84, had lost her beloved ring in 2004 while she was in the garden, and thought she would never see it again.

"I recognised it right away,'' she said.

She thinks she lost it while pulling a large weed from the garden.

"We looked high and low on our hands and knees,'' she said.

"We couldn't find it.

"I thought for sure something happened to it.''

Grams has had the ring since 1951, a year before she married her husband, Norman.

The ring was found by her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley.

"I asked my husband if he recognised the ring. His mother had lost her engagement ring in the garden and never found it again. And it turned up on this carrot.''

Grams said she was pleased the ring was eventually found.

"I'm going to wear it because it still fits,'' she said.