Muslim-baiter Hanson wears burka in Australia's Senate

Australian anti-immigration politician Pauline Hanson caused a furore Thursday when she entered the Senate wearing a full burqa, earning a blistering rebuke from the country's top lawyer for the "appalling" stunt.

Hanson wore the Islamic garment in the chamber to highlight what she said were the security issues it posed, linking it to terrorism as fellow senators heckled her.

"Will you work to ban the burqa in Australia in light of what is happening with national security?" she said after whipping off the garment to question Attorney-General George Brandis.

She added: "Terrorism is a true threat to our country, many Australians are in fear of it."