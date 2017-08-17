World

People killed in Barcelona van crash, attack protocol triggered - police

17 August 2017 - 18:56 By Reuters
Armed policemen arrive in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing one person and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. Police in Barcelona said they were dealing with a "terrorist attack" after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians on the city's famous Las Ramblas boulevard on August 17, 2017.
Image: Josep LAGO / AFP

Catalonia's regional police said on Twitter that they had activated the protocol for attacks after a van mowed down people in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area, though they added that the motive behind the crash was not yet clear.

Police said that people had been killed in the crash and that there were also injured, but they did not confirm the number of victims.

They said they were searching for the driver of the van. (Reporting by Angus Berwick, Writing by Sarah White)

