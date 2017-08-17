World

WATCH: Scenes of horror after van smashes into crowd in Barcelona

Warning: graphic content - not for sensitive viewers

17 August 2017 - 21:38 By Kyle Cowan

Horrific video footage has emerged of the immediate aftermath of a suspected terror attack on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain, which left at least 13 people dead and 80 injured.

The video shows bloodied and battered victims lying in the street in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas shortly after a rented van ploughed into the crowd on Thursday afternoon. 

Aamar Anwar, a renowned Scottish human rights lawyer, was walking down the boulevard when the terror unfolded.

"All of a sudden I heard a crashing noise and the whole street just started to run screaming," he told Sky News, describing a scene of thousands of people struck by chaos and panic.

"I saw a woman next to me screaming for her kids. Literally within 30 seconds, police vans, ambulances, police officers with guns were piling out, and we were sectioned off and then being pushed rapidly back," he said.

Catalonia's regional head told Reuters that Spanish police had arrested two people.

Man arrested after van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona - police

A man has been arrested after a van ploughed into a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, police in the Spanish region of Catalonia said in a statement ...
News
1 hour ago

Spain's royal family condemned the assault in unusually strong terms, vowing that their country would not be "terrorised" by extremists.

British Prime Minister Theresa May as well as US President Donald Trump have condemned the attack.

May, the Guardian reported, said the UK “stands with Spain against terror”.

Spanish police meanwhile released an image of a suspect they said had rented the van used in the attack.

Facebook activated its "safety check" feature to allow friends and families to check on their loved ones in Barcelona.

- Additional reporting by AFP

UPDATE

Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police

A driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona following a van attack in the city centre, Catalan police said on Twitter.
News
38 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Facebook tests adding news stories customised to users' interests Sci-Tech
  2. IS claims its 'soldiers' carried out Barcelona attack News
  3. Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police World
  4. WATCH: Scenes of horror after van smashes into crowd in Barcelona World
  5. Man arrested after van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona - police World

Latest Videos

Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?
X