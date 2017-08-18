26 French among Barcelona injured: foreign minister

Among the 100 or more people who were injured in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday are 26 French citizens, at least 11 of whom are in a serious condition, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.

For his part, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told RTL radio that "the number of those who have been seriously injured may perhaps be even higher at around 17."

Expressing his "deep emotion" over the attack, Le Drian said in a statement that he would travel to Barcelona on Friday "to visit the French victims of this cowardly act and affirm France's support to the Spanish people and authorities."

President Emmanuel Macron earlier said France and Spain remain "united" after the "tragic attack".

In an incident claimed by the Islamic State group, a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people over and killing 13 in a scene of chaos and horror.