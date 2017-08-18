World

Eight thought to be have been involved in Catalonia attacks - judicial source

18 August 2017 - 11:02 By Reuters
A woman displays a candle next to first flowers and a message to the victims on August 18, 2017 on the spot where yesterday a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona.
A woman displays a candle next to first flowers and a message to the victims on August 18, 2017 on the spot where yesterday a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla boulevard in Barcelona.
Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Spanish authorities believe there may have been eight people involved in a cell which carried out an attack in Barcelona on Thursday, and that the group had planned to use butane gas canisters, a judicial source with knowledge of the investigation said on Friday.

Catalan government official Joaquim Forn also told local radio earlier on Friday that it was possible that attackers had meant to use canisters in the attack on Thursday in which a suspect drove a van at speed along a busy pedestrian street.

Security forces are hunting for the van's driver, who was seen escaping on foot, and police said they had killed five attackers on Friday night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona, to thwart a separate attack.

"The priority right now is work out the identity of these people, to prove and show the relationship between the different people involved, those that took the van and those that have been able to escape," Forn said. 

READ MORE

26 French among Barcelona injured: foreign minister

Among the 100 or more people who were injured in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday are 26 French citizens, at least 11 of whom are in a serious ...
News
3 hours ago

13 dead, 100 injured in two Spanish seaside city attacks

Drivers have ploughed into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 13 ...
News
4 hours ago

Night of eerie silence in Barcelona after car rampage

In Barcelona's old town, dozens of stunned tourists dressed in shorts and t-shirts stood behind security tape in the early hours, witnesses to the ...
News
5 hours ago

IS claims its 'soldiers' carried out Barcelona attack

"Soldiers" of the Islamic State group carried out a deadly van attack in Barcelona on Thursday, the jihadist organisation's propaganda outlet Amaq ...
News
15 hours ago

Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police

A driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona following a van attack in the city centre, Catalan police said on Twitter.
News
15 hours ago

WATCH: Scenes of horror after van smashes into crowd in Barcelona

Horrific video footage has emerged of the immediate aftermath of a suspected terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, which left at least 13 people dead ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ten girls suspended after violence at Kempton Park school South Africa
  2. Rampant racial attacks where KFC assault took place‚ officer testifies South Africa
  3. Alleged international steroid dealer Brian Wainstein killed in his bed South Africa
  4. Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US World
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Recognition Entrepreneurship Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack
X