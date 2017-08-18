August 19 is the three-year anniversary of the death of US journalist James Foley‚ whose beheading at the hands of ISIS became a turning point in how the media industry ensures the safety of conflict journalists.

Today‚ press freedom advocates say that while advances have been made since Foley’s death‚ there is much more to do.

The images of James Foley’s murder captured the attention of the world – an attractive young American kneeling in the desert‚ wearing an orange jumpsuit as a member of terror group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria blasted the United States over its intervention in Iraq while holding a knife to Foley’s throat.

Foley’s subsequent beheading – and that of fellow journalist Steven Sotloff – sent shockwaves through the media industry and became a catalyst for changes to its journalist safety structure.

“The deaths of Foley and Sotloff were a turning point for us‚” says Maria Salazar-Ferro‚ the Program Coordinator for Journalist Assistance and Campaign Against Impunity at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).