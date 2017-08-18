World

Trump memoir ghostwriter predicts US leader will resign

18 August 2017 - 08:41 By AFP
"I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.": Tony Schwartz.
Image: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times/AFP

The ghostwriter who penned Donald Trump's 1987 memoir "The Art of the Deal" thinks the US president will throw in the towel before the end of his term.

Writer Tony Schwartz tweeted that "Trump is going to resign" before investigators probing alleged ties between the Republican's campaign team and Russia "leave him no choice."

"The circle is closing at blinding speed," the author tweeted. "Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice."

"Trump's presidency is effectively over," he said in a follow-up tweet. "Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner."

While writing Trump's bestselling breakthrough memoir Schwartz spent 18 months with the billionaire tycoon.

He spoke out last year against the real estate mogul during the presidential campaign, telling The New Yorker magazine that he put "lipstick on a pig."

"I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is."

Most read

  1. Eight thought to be have been involved in Catalonia attacks - judicial source World
  2. Rohde lawyers call for urgent talks with judge president South Africa
  3. Top elephant conservationist shot dead in Tanzania: colleagues Africa
  4. 26 French among Barcelona injured: foreign minister World
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Recognition Entrepreneurship Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?
X