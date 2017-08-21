World

One dead after car hits people at Marseille bus stop: French police

21 August 2017 - 11:38 By AFP
French forensic police search the site following a car crash on August 21, 2017, in the southern Mediterranean city of Marseille. At least one person has died.
Image: Boris HORVAT / AFP

At least one person has died in Marseille after a car crashed into people waiting at two different bus stops in the southern French port on Monday, police sources told AFP, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested afterwards.

Another person was left seriously injured. The police sources, who asked not to be identified, did not say whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack or an accident.

