One dead after car hits people at Marseille bus stop: French police
21 August 2017 - 11:38
At least one person has died in Marseille after a car crashed into people waiting at two different bus stops in the southern French port on Monday, police sources told AFP, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested afterwards.
Another person was left seriously injured. The police sources, who asked not to be identified, did not say whether the incident was being treated as a terror attack or an accident.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP