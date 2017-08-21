World

Search for Barcelona attack van driver extended to Europe

21 August 2017 - 10:17 By Reuters
People leave post-it notes with messages against the attacks and in tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack, on a kiosk on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona on August 19, 2017, after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100.
Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

The hunt for a man who drove a van down Barcelona's most famous boulevard last Thursday, killing 13 people, has been extended to other European countries, Catalan government official Joaquim Forn said on Monday.

Police are searching for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan-born man, who they believe was the driver.

"This person is no longer just being sought in Catalonia but in all European countries, this is an effort by European police," Forn told Catalan radio.

Authorities could not rule out on Sunday that Abouyaaqoub had not slipped across the border into France.

