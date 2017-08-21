World

Separatist tensions endure in Spain after deadly attacks

21 August 2017 - 09:08 By AFP
Police officers investigate the rubble of a house, where suspects of this week's twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs, in Alcanar on August 20, 2017. Police said they have found more than 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar,
Police officers investigate the rubble of a house, where suspects of this week's twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs, in Alcanar on August 20, 2017. Police said they have found more than 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar,
Image: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Spain appealed for unity after the deadly attacks in Catalonia but tensions between Madrid and Barcelona over the region's separatist drive have endured and have even flared up in the police probe.

The regional Catalan government is determined to push ahead with an independence referendum in the wealthy northeastern region on October 1, which Madrid has vowed to stop.

Spaniards have dubbed the confrontation a "head-on train collision".

Spain to identify attack victims as manhunt for suspect deepens

Spanish authorities hoped Monday to identify all 14 victims of the deadly attacks in Catalonia and the members of the terror cell behind it, as a ...
News
2 hours ago

The strain in ties has remained palpable in the aftermath of the twin vehicle attacks last week in Barcelona and Cambrils, a seaside resort further down the Catalan coast, that killed a total of 14 people and injured more than 100.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy rushed to Barcelona on Thursday night after the first attack on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard to meet with his deputy and the government's representative in Catalonia.

The Catalan regional government meanwhile met separately.

Rajoy and the head of the regional government Carles Puigdemont made their first joint appearance after the attacks only on Friday afternoon after a brief telephone conversation the day before.

'Need for unity'  

The prime minister, who is accused even by some within his own conservative Popular Party of fuelling separatist sentiment by refusing to satisfy Catalan demands for greater autonomy, called the meeting "very positive".

He has repeatedly insisted on the need to "work together" and appealed for "unity in the fight against terrorism".

King Felipe VI presided over a minute of silence along with Rajoy and Puigdemont in a Barcelona square near the Las Ramblas boulevard where a white van drove into crowds on Thursday.

This moment of contemplation was followed by applause and repeated cries of "I am not afraid" in Catalan.

But the next day when the king laid a wreath of flowers on Las Ramblas after visiting the injured in hospital, cries of "long live Catalonia" could be heard from the crowd.

The king remained po-faced, as he has in the past when jeered by Catalan nationalists at a football match at FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Eight thought to be have been involved in Catalonia attacks - judicial source

Spanish authorities believe there may have been eight people involved in a cell which carried out an attack in Barcelona on Thursday, and that the ...
News
3 days ago

Old feuds resurface

Other old feuds have also resurfaced.

Spain's Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido annoyed the Catalan government when he announced on Saturday that the cell that carried out the attacks had been "dismantled".

Catalonia's interior minister Joaquim Forn corrected him, pointing out that Catalonia's regional police force was leading the investigation and that the suspected driver of the van who ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas was still at large.

Forn then on Sunday announced that the cell had been "neutralised" even though the police said they don't know the whereabouts of the fugitive.

Like Spain's northern Basque Country, Catalonia, which is home to 7.5 million people who have their own distinct language and culture, has its own police force -- the Mossos d'Esquadra -- which jealously guards its autonomy.

Spanish media opposed to Catalan separatism have highlighted the fact that when Forn gave the toll of the attacks, he distinguished between Catalans and Spaniards as if they are different nationalities.

Newspapers have also pointed out that experts have long warned that Catalonia was a fertile ground for terrorism because of the high number of suspected jihadists who have been arrested in the region.

Some accuse Catalonia of having favoured immigration from North Africa over those from Latin America, who speak Spanish, to protect the Catalan language -- a charge the Catalan government strongly rejects.

They say that while Arab speaking immigrants must learn Catalan to be able to communicate, those from Latin America can use Spanish which all Catalans understand.

READ MORE

26 French among Barcelona injured: foreign minister

Among the 100 or more people who were injured in the attack in Barcelona on Thursday are 26 French citizens, at least 11 of whom are in a serious ...
News
3 days ago

13 dead, 100 injured in two Spanish seaside city attacks

Drivers have ploughed into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 13 ...
News
3 days ago

Night of eerie silence in Barcelona after car rampage

In Barcelona's old town, dozens of stunned tourists dressed in shorts and t-shirts stood behind security tape in the early hours, witnesses to the ...
News
3 days ago

IS claims its 'soldiers' carried out Barcelona attack

"Soldiers" of the Islamic State group carried out a deadly van attack in Barcelona on Thursday, the jihadist organisation's propaganda outlet Amaq ...
News
3 days ago

Driver runs over two cops at Barcelona checkpoint - police

A driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona following a van attack in the city centre, Catalan police said on Twitter.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africa goes to sea to collect environmental data Sci-Tech
  2. Pretoria residents protest against messy sewage South Africa
  3. Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town World
  4. Minibus involved in deadly crash was not a taxi - Santaco South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
X