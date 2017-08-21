Separatist tensions endure in Spain after deadly attacks

The strain in ties has remained palpable in the aftermath of the twin vehicle attacks last week in Barcelona and Cambrils, a seaside resort further down the Catalan coast, that killed a total of 14 people and injured more than 100.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy rushed to Barcelona on Thursday night after the first attack on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard to meet with his deputy and the government's representative in Catalonia.

The Catalan regional government meanwhile met separately.

Rajoy and the head of the regional government Carles Puigdemont made their first joint appearance after the attacks only on Friday afternoon after a brief telephone conversation the day before.

'Need for unity'

The prime minister, who is accused even by some within his own conservative Popular Party of fuelling separatist sentiment by refusing to satisfy Catalan demands for greater autonomy, called the meeting "very positive".

He has repeatedly insisted on the need to "work together" and appealed for "unity in the fight against terrorism".

King Felipe VI presided over a minute of silence along with Rajoy and Puigdemont in a Barcelona square near the Las Ramblas boulevard where a white van drove into crowds on Thursday.

This moment of contemplation was followed by applause and repeated cries of "I am not afraid" in Catalan.

But the next day when the king laid a wreath of flowers on Las Ramblas after visiting the injured in hospital, cries of "long live Catalonia" could be heard from the crowd.

The king remained po-faced, as he has in the past when jeered by Catalan nationalists at a football match at FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.