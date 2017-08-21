Trump sends 'thoughts and prayers' to US sailors in crash

US President Donald Trump late Sunday tweeted his "thoughts and prayers" to the sailors aboard a US destroyer that collided with a tanker near Singapore, leaving 10 missing and five injured.

"Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway", he said in a post which contained a link to the US military's announcement about the crash.

Earlier Sunday night, Trump had said "that's too bad" in response to reporters' shouted questions about the USS John S. McCain.