33 injured in US train crash: authorities

A train crash in the eastern US city of Philadelphia injured 33 people early Tuesday, authorities said.

Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, said a high-speed train ran into another one that was stationary and unoccupied at the city's 69th Street Terminal.

"There are 33 total injuries including the operator, all appear to be non life-threatening," she said, adding the cause of the crash just after midnight was being investigated.