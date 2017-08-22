World

India's top court rules controversial Muslim divorce law 'unconstitutional'

22 August 2017 - 10:19 By Reuters
Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through
Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq", including by Skype and WhatsApp. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

India's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a controversial Muslim divorce law was "unconstitutional", a decision that could herald the end of a law that Muslim women had long argued violated their right to equality.

The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times. Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq", including by Skype and WhatsApp.

Three of the five judges hearing a case questioning the legality of "triple talaq" ruled it as "unconstitutional".

"The government should find a way to frame new laws," the three judges said in their ruling, which overruled the other two judges. 

Most read

  1. WATCH | School principal beats matric boys with a pipe South Africa
  2. Exclusive: Pictures reveal inside story of Grace Mugabe's hotel rampage South Africa
  3. KZN health MEC conducts autopsies on bus crash victims South Africa
  4. Durban school teachers fear for their lives after pupil protest South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis on 40th anniversary of his death
Truant matric boys beaten with pipe
X