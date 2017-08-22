Trump urges 'love for all' after racially tinged strife

US President Donald Trump urged Americans of all backgrounds to unite on Monday after his response to racially-fraught protests drew widespread criticism.

"Love for America requires love for all of its people. When we open our hearts there's no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate," he said.

"The young men and women we send to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home."

His comments, made during an address to the nation on his Afghan strategy, came with America still reeling less than two weeks after bloodshed at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.